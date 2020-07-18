Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 48,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on KYN shares. upgraded Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $15.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%.

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, President James C. Baker bought 15,000 shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $95,550.00.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

