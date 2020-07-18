Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,655 Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Chewy by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 519,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 176,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $5,086,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $9,625,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 978,008 shares of company stock worth $47,345,441 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

CHWY stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

