Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 162.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,002,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,796,000 after buying an additional 2,479,168 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,665,000. KEMPER Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 212.7% in the first quarter. KEMPER Corp now owns 2,111,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after buying an additional 1,436,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,539,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,278,000 after buying an additional 1,152,069 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,611,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $78.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average is $73.51.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

