Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Docusign by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 500.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $196.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $217.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.93.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. DA Davidson increased their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,878 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.87, for a total transaction of $1,290,967.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,330,432.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,534 shares of company stock worth $40,460,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

