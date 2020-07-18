FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,303 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Network boosted its position in FedEx by 76.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in FedEx by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 366 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

NYSE FDX opened at $165.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.93. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,550 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,258 in the last three months. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.