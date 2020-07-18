Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 11,275 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,275 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 989.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

