Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 174.3% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.95.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $238.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.76. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $247.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. Twilio’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,195 shares of company stock valued at $106,158,956 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

