CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $117,495.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $117,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $111,705.00.

On Friday, July 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $109,785.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $109,815.00.

On Monday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $109,920.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $323,235.00.

On Monday, June 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $107,790.00.

On Friday, June 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $106,005.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $66,930.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $201,210.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $104,760.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $77.75 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average is $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.02 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 24.06%.

CRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,866,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in CorVel by 41.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 91,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CorVel by 388.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 184.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

