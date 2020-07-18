Insider Selling: iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) President Stacey M. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 181,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ICAD opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. iCAD Inc has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $15.31.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 69.56% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iCAD Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ICAD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. iCAD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.