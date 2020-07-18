Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,649 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,711,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,806,000 after purchasing an additional 172,190 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,543,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,919,000 after buying an additional 1,005,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,745,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,395,000 after buying an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,969,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,848 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,527,000 after acquiring an additional 289,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.85. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.