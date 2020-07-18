Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $225.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $230.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.82.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,276.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Citigroup increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

