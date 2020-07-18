Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $14,841,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of FNF opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $8,351,500.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,470,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

