Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 3.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Centene by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,983 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,261 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

