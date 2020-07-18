1,718 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,718 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.31 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.90 and its 200-day moving average is $113.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $809,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,767. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,067 shares of company stock worth $23,538,354 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

