Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 405.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,251 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,899 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,865,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,159,000 after buying an additional 452,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 7,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

