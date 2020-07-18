SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Position Increased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.49.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

