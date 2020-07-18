3,209 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE LYB opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.