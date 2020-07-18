BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $650.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $654.80.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $583.21.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $125,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,879.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,223 shares of company stock worth $18,611,408. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

