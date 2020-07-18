BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.4% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $306.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.83.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.