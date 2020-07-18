Pacifica Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,762 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 165,667 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 64,053 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.58.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.