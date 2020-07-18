Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,718 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.88 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,538.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.58.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

