Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Grassi Investment Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,667 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.9% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 64,053 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $202.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.60. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.58.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

