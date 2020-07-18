IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 7,180 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,024,000 after buying an additional 253,993 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 11,496.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1,029.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 585,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 533,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.27. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETFC shares. BidaskClub raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.61.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.