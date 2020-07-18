5,635 Shares in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $746,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,909,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKR opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

