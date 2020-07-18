CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $79,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Halliburton by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,511,571 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after buying an additional 392,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Halliburton from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Halliburton from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

HAL stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.55. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.