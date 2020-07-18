John M. Curtis Purchases 18,354 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Stock

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) CEO John M. Curtis acquired 18,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PRSP opened at $23.26 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 320.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush lowered shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

