IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 347,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,185,000 after buying an additional 112,405 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $2,054,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

XYL stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.21. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

