Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,500 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Stephens upgraded First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

First Horizon National stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. First Horizon National Corp has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Wendy P. Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.