IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Roku by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roku by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Roku by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Roku by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Roku by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $4,023,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $38,207.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,207.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,689 shares of company stock valued at $38,283,274. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $148.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

