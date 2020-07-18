IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,457 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,222,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 50,948 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,671,000 after purchasing an additional 427,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,560,000 after acquiring an additional 155,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $136.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $138.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $219,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $424,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $1,791,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

