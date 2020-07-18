Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Dolby Laboratories worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $73.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

