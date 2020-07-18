ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $6,560,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter worth about $38,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 155.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CSM opened at $73.45 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.19.

