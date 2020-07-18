iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,046,000 after purchasing an additional 327,884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,185,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,323,000 after purchasing an additional 285,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $183.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

