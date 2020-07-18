Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in BCE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in BCE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in BCE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.5883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

