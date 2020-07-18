Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,202 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

VUG opened at $211.12 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $216.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

