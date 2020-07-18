Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 14,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX opened at $87.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.70. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,729 shares of company stock worth $11,004,639. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.