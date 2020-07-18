Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 624 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,800,000 after buying an additional 11,086,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,343,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,068,000 after purchasing an additional 402,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,851,000 after purchasing an additional 258,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,249,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,851,000 after purchasing an additional 919,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,232,000 after purchasing an additional 289,695 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.