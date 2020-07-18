Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,064,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,347,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 65,351 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 343.6% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 49,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 77.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 45,943 shares in the last quarter.

MOO stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $69.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

