Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,030,000 after acquiring an additional 100,815 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $122.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.