Welch & Forbes LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

MORN stock opened at $157.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.83. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

In other Morningstar news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 21,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,032,472.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,126,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,283,415.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total value of $3,396,779.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,629 shares of company stock worth $29,829,609. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.