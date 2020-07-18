Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metlife in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Metlife by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

MET stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.