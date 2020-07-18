Welch & Forbes LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in VF by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992,243 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in VF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $604,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VF by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,579 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in VF by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,444,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

In other VF news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 3,500 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VFC opened at $59.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.40. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.22.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.