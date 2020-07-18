Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 540 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,894,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,673,000 after purchasing an additional 558,446 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 594,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 333,675 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,568,000 after purchasing an additional 236,863 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 824.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 250,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 223,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,162,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after acquiring an additional 146,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $68.71. The company has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

