Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HZNP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.85.

HZNP stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $59.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 19,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $678,709.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $96,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 428,638 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,316. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $67,938,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 2,812.1% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 147.4% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 750,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,694,000 after acquiring an additional 446,999 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

