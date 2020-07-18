Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Gap Up to $10.10

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $10.10. Laureate Education shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 4,138 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAUR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon purchased 101,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $903,994.92. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 811.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Laureate Education by 82.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 30.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

