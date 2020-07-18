G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GFSZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered G4S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised G4S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get G4S/ADR alerts:

G4S/ADR stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. G4S/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for G4S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.