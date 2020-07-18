Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Trading Up 2.4%

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)’s stock price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 52,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,940,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.70.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 4.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,825,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 643,665 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 29,085 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 293,384 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.