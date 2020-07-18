$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 257.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $12,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,005,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.22.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

