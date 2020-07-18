NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.29. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.44%. The business had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 6,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $213,605.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,059.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $52,314.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,314.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,625 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $6,275,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,677,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

