Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.28.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

